Published: 11:24 AM February 3, 2021

New infection survey data shows 1 in 62 people in Suffolk tested positive for Covid 19 - Credit: Archant

Up to 1 in 62 people in Suffolk could have the coronavirus according to new figures.

The data comes from the Office for National Statistics' Infection Survey and looks at coronavirus cases within the community.

It does not include those in hospitals, care homes and/or other institutional settings.

In this data West Suffolk, Babergh, Mid Suffolk, Ipswich and the Essex district of Tendring are all measured as one.

The East Suffolk area - the former Waveney and Suffolk Coastal Districts - are calculated separately.

You may also want to watch:

In the most recent set of data, covering the week ending January 23, 1 in 62 people or around 1.6% of people tested positive in the larger area of Suffolk and Tendring.

This is a slight increase from the previous week where 1 in 100 or 1% of people testing positive.

The figure was 1 in 90, or 1.1%, in the East Suffolk area. This was a slight decrease from the previous week where 1 in 83 or 1.2% of people tested positive.

Both figures are lower than the national average where around 1 in 50 people are believed to have the virus.

In the East of England as a whole around 1 in 59 people had the virus.