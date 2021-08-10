Where you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Suffolk this week

Published: 10:34 AM August 10, 2021

Locations of where people can get a walk-in Covid vaccine in Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Walk-in Covid vaccinations clinics are taking place across Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket this week in a bid to encourage more people to get their jab.

The region has had one of the most successful vaccination rates in the country, according to statistics released by NHS England, and it is hoped the walk-in clinics will allow even more to get vaccinated.

They are taking place right across Suffolk and anyone over the age of 18 can take advantage - whether you are having a first or second dose.

Pfizer jabs are being offered at:

Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich - Thursday, August 12 from 9am-12.30pm

Wherry Quay, Ipswich Waterfront - Saturday, August 14 from 8.30am-12.30pm,

Salvation Army Church Hall, Stowmarket - Wednesday August, 11 to Friday 13 inclusive from 9am-6pm

Chevington Close, Bury St Edmunds - Wednesday, August 11 to Friday, 13 inclusive from 9am-6pm

Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich - Saturday, August 14 to Sunday, 15 from 9am-6pm

Colchester United FC, Wednesday, August 11 to Friday from 9am-6pm

AstraZeneca vaccines will be offered at:

Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, Thursday, August 12 from 9am-12.30pm

Wherry Quay, Ipswich Waterfront, Saturday, August 14 from 08.30am-12.30pm

Unity Trust offices, Haverhill - Sunday, August 15 from 9am-1pm







