The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:00 PM October 16, 2021   
The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk

The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Sarah Lucy Brown

Saxmundham has one of the lowest Covid rates in the county, while Whitton in Ipswich saw 99 new cases in a week, according to latest Government figures.

The data shows the areas of Suffolk where coronavirus cases are at their highest and lowest and there is a vast differences in the number of confirmed cases in different areas.

Saxmundham and Coldfair Green currently has the lowest coronavirus rate of any neighbourhood area, known as an MSOA, in the county. 

The latest numbers gave the area a rate of just 72.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week to October 10 after just seven new cases there. 

The area with the highest data was Whitton in Ipswich where the rate was 1282.9 cases per 100,000 people following 99 new cases in the area. 

Parts of Ipswich accounted for four of the top 10 areas with the highest levels of Covid in Suffolk, according to the data with Gipping and Chantry Park, Stoke Park and Belstead Hills all making the top four.

The rates are lower than the previous top case rate reported in Belstead Hills just a few weeks ago due to high levels of Covid in schools. 

Since then 12 schools have been put into 'enhanced' coronavirus measures by Suffolk County Council.  


