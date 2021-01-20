Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Hollesley Bay prison

Published: 1:30 PM January 20, 2021

There is a coronavirus outbreak at Hollesley Bay - Credit: Archant

An outbreak of coronavirus has been confirmed at Hollesley Bay open prison.

The Prison Service confirmed on Wednesday that it was monitoring the situation at the prison, which sits on the outskirts of the Suffolk village of Hollesley.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.

“We have taken precautionary measures at Hollesley Bay, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has not confirmed how many prisoners or staff had been affected by the outbreak.

However, coronavirus data from the area around the prison shows an increase in cases in the past few weeks.

In the week to December 17, just 14 cases were recorded across the villages of Hollesley, Rendlesham and Orford.

However, in the week to January 14, that number was 118 cases.

The Prison Service keeps data on the number of prisoners nationally who have the virus.

The latest data shows that on the week ending January 11, 498 prison users tested positive for the virus, up from 341 the previous week.