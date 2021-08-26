Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital

Published: 1:41 PM August 26, 2021

There are fears that Covid cases could rise again in Suffolk this Bank Holiday after a surge over the past week.

Confirmed cases have risen by 22% in the build up to the long weekend, and there are now 76 patients being treated in hospital.

Suffolk’s director of Public Health Stuart Keeble has issued an urgent warning, encouraging people to use masks and keeping their distance this weekend to prevent a further surge.

Suffolk’s weekly Covid case rate hit 231.1 cases per 100,000 to August 25 compared to the previous week of 189.9 per 100,000, and there have been two further deaths according to the most recent data.

Mr Keeble said: “We want people to get out and about this bank holiday weekend – whether that’s building sandcastles at the beach, enjoying a proper pint with friends or going on adventures throughout our beautiful county.

"But we need everyone to do so carefully, and be kind to people who are still very vulnerable to Covid. Sadly, this disease is still very much in our communities – and while it is hugely important that we live our lives to the fullest and enjoy all that Suffolk has to offer, we must do this with caution.

“This means wearing a mask or keeping your distance when you feel it is appropriate or to protect vulnerable people around us. Every act of kindness and consideration to those around you, helps us keep one another safe and stop the spread of the virus.”

Newmarket and Lowestoft had the biggest increase in Covid cases in the last two weeks.

Areas around north Newmarket have the highest weekly rates with 702.7 cases per 100,000 population and Lowestoft and Kirkley are the second highest with 517.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Other areas around Lowestoft are also seeing higher than average cases including Gunton West with 392.5 per 100,000 and Lowestoft Central 379.1 per 100,000.

Data up to August 19, shows the Covid rate is up to 80.9 per 100,000 for the most-at-risk over 60s age group. On July 17, this was 42.2 per 100,000 for that age group.