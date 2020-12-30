Suffolk and north east Essex continue to see rise in Covid-19 rates

Published: 7:54 PM December 30, 2020

Mid Suffolk is the only district not to see a rise in Covid-19 cases across all of north east Essex and Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mid Suffolk is the only district not to see a rise in Covid-19 cases across all of north east Essex and Suffolk in the past week.

The area saw exactly the same number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people during the seven days up to December 26 as the previous week.

Every other district in Suffolk saw an increase, with the number of cases in Babergh skyrocketing from 255.3 cases per 100 people in the week up to December 19, to 399.8 in the seven days up to December 26.

Rises were also seen in Ipswich, East Suffolk and West Suffolk.

The average rate in England is currently 396.9 cases per 100,000 people.

In Essex, every district saw a rise in positives tests.

The biggest rise was seen in Uttlesford with 599.2 cases per 100,000 in the week up to December 26.



