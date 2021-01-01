Published: 6:48 PM January 1, 2021

Covid-19 rates are continuing to rise across every part of Suffolk, with a further 2,100 positive tests in the week up to December 28.

However, the rate of increase in Babergh has appeared to slow, according to the government's most recent round of data.

Babergh currently has the highest number of infections in the county with 373.8 per 100,000 people in the seven days up to December 28.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said now is not the time to give up on following coronavirus rules

However, the rise in positive tests has only seen a slight increase, up 44.6 since the week ending December 21.

Ipswich has seen a significant rise in cases with another 503 new positive tests and the infection rate now sits at 367.4 per 100,000 people - compared to 277 the previous week.

Both districts are still below the national average, with England seeing 418.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to December 28.

Elsewhere, in the week up to December 28, East Suffolk marginally had the lowest rate in the county, with 232.5 cases per 100 people.

Mid Suffolk saw 235.8 cases per 100,000 people and West Suffolk had an infection rate of 274.2 positive tests per 100,000 people.

The figures have been released as Suffolk received a stark warning as the county's hospitals reached a "critical point".

Matthew Hicks, Leader of Suffolk County Council and chair of Suffolk’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board, said now is not the time to give up on following the rules.

He said: "With the new vaccines, there is reason to be hopeful for 2021.

“The steps we take now are critical. Suffolk needs you to play your part and do all we can to keep ourselves and our friends, family and neighbours safe.”

Rachel Kearton from Suffolk Constabulary said that hospital staff need all the help they can get from Suffolk residents. - Credit: Archant

Rachel Kearton, Suffolk’s deputy chief constable and Covid-19 response lead for the Suffolk Resilience Forum added: "We urge people to abide by the Tier 4 restrictions in order to do all they can to protect themselves, their families and the NHS.

“This week we have all seen the reports about the pressures hospitals, doctors, nurses and staff are under. They need us all to be responsible and to do the right thing.

"We should all stay local, work from home where possible, and only go out for essential journeys."







