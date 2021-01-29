Published: 4:00 PM January 29, 2021

After almost a month in lockdown and with declining Covid-19 infection rates, how close are we to a peak in the latest coronavirus wave?

Latest coronavirus infection data shows ever decreasing rates of the virus in Suffolk as the the number of cases being reported has massively dropped.

The most cases reported by one district in one day was January 4 when East Suffolk reported 222 new cases - by January 25 the district reported only 68 cases.

It's a similar case across Suffolk's districts.

There was also good news at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals this week as CEO Nick Hulme reported a "slight" decrease in the number of positive patients being admitted.

Changes to hospital admissions are thought to be a few weeks behind the infection rate with ICU admissions two weeks behind that and deaths two weeks after that.

Coronavirus deaths at Suffolk's hospitals are their highest levels since the pandemic began.

At ESNEFT alone 130 people died between January 18 and January 25.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk County Council’s Director of Public Health said that although the case numbers were lower there was still a long way to go in the county.

“The numbers of people testing positive, being admitted to hospital and dying from the virus are still very high in Suffolk," said Mr Keeble.

“We are starting to see a fall in the numbers of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk which shows that the lockdown measures are working. However, the rates are still higher than when the county was placed into Tier 4 restrictions at the end of December and more than 50 times higher than we were seeing over the summer.

“We must therefore keep limiting any opportunity for the virus to spread, by staying at home, washing our hands, wearing a facemask, keeping at least 2m apart from people we don’t live with and isolating if we test positive for Covid-19 or come into contact with somebody who has.

“The virus is still spreading, and any lapse in our resolve will increase transmission and crucially, put more lives at risk.”