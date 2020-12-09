Raymond, 81, first person given coronavirus vaccine in the region

Breaking

Published: 12:37 PM December 9, 2020

Raymond Wray, 81, was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Colchester Hospital - Credit: ESNEFT

An 81-year-old man from north Essex has become the first person in the region to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

A national rollout of the vaccine began on Tuesday, with the UK becoming the first country worldwide to begin vaccinating its population against the virus.

So far, Colchester Hospital is the only hospital locally administering the vaccine, with Ipswich set to follow suit "as soon as possible" once it receives equipment set to store it.

Raymond Wray, from Clacton, was the first person to be given the vaccine at Colchester Hospital on Wednesday morning, December 9.

Raymond receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine - Credit: ESNEFT

Speaking after receiving the jab, Mr Wray said he had "no concerns" before taking the vaccine, and has called on others not to worry.

"It is going to make such a difference," Mr Wray said.

Also among recipients was Alice Lennox from Bures, who said she was "excited and thrilled" to receive the vaccine so quickly.

Alice Lennox from Bures also received the vaccine - Credit: ESNEFT

Ms Lennox, who turns 82 on Sunday, added: "It is a terrific achievement."

Husband and wife John and Margaret Barrett, from Rowhedge said they hope receiving the vaccine means they will be able to see their children and grandchildren again.

John and Margaret Barrett, from Rowhedge, said it was an "absolute privilege" to receive the vaccine - Credit: ESNEFT

The couple said it was "an absolute privilege" which they hope signals the "beginning of the end" for the pandemic.

Dr Angela Tillett, chief medical officer for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said it has been a "really exciting day".







