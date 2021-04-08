News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Nearly 1 in 3 under-50s in Suffolk and north Essex have had first jab

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:14 PM April 8, 2021   
Doctor giving a senior woman a vaccination. Virus protection. COVID-2019.

Nearly 30% of people aged under 50 in Suffolk and north Essex have received their first jab - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly 30% of under-50s in Suffolk and north-east Essex have had their first Covid-19 jab, latest vaccine statistics have revealed. 

New data released by NHS England on Thursday, which cover up to April 4, also revealed nearly 90% of 50 to 54-year-olds in Suffolk and north-east Essex have received their first coronavirus vaccination. 

The figures showed that 94.6% of people in Mid Suffolk aged 50 and over have received their first jab, followed by 94% in East Suffolk and 93.9% in Babergh.

A total of 91.7% of over-50s in West Suffolk have received their first dose and 88% of people of the same age bracket have in Ipswich. 

In north-east Essex, 93.7% of people in Maldon aged 50 or over have received their first jab, followed by 93% in Tendring, 92.8% in Uttlesford and 92.5% in Braintree. 

A total of 91.5% of people in Colchester have received their first dose, according to the latest statistics. 

However, in terms of both doses, Suffolk and north-east Essex was the lowest in the country for the percentage of people aged over 80 to receive both jabs, at 42.2%.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
  2. 2 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
  3. 3 Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover
  1. 4 Who are Ipswich Town's new American owners? - Profiles of the men involved in today's takeover
  2. 5 Brett Johnson on his Ipswich Town ambitions and Mike O'Leary on debt situation
  3. 6 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
  4. 7 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
  5. 8 Full transcript of Johnson and O'Leary's first press conference as Ipswich Town owners
  6. 9 New Town chairman O'Leary says Premier League is the target
  7. 10 Aldi confirms details of new Ipswich store opening next week

Data up to April 7 shows that of the 37,899,029 jabs given in the UK so far, 31,807,124 were first doses - a rise of 99,530 on the previous day.

Some 6,091,905 were second doses, an increase of 408,396.

Meanwhile, a government scientific adviser has said getting a coronavirus vaccine is safer than driving or cycling to work. 

Professor Stephen Reicher said having a Covid-19 jab is "actually one of the safer things you do in the day".

Figures suggest the risk of developing a rare blood clot is about four people in a million who receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said.

However, under-30s in the UK are being offered an alternative jab.

Prof Reicher, a member of the scientific pandemic insights group on behaviours, said it must be remembered that the chances of such clots developing are "incredibly rare events".

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lucy on her motorbike with little brother William and sister Katie

Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus