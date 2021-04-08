Nearly 1 in 3 under-50s in Suffolk and north Essex have had first jab

Published: 6:14 PM April 8, 2021

Nearly 30% of people aged under 50 in Suffolk and north Essex have received their first jab - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly 30% of under-50s in Suffolk and north-east Essex have had their first Covid-19 jab, latest vaccine statistics have revealed.

New data released by NHS England on Thursday, which cover up to April 4, also revealed nearly 90% of 50 to 54-year-olds in Suffolk and north-east Essex have received their first coronavirus vaccination.

The figures showed that 94.6% of people in Mid Suffolk aged 50 and over have received their first jab, followed by 94% in East Suffolk and 93.9% in Babergh.

A total of 91.7% of over-50s in West Suffolk have received their first dose and 88% of people of the same age bracket have in Ipswich.

In north-east Essex, 93.7% of people in Maldon aged 50 or over have received their first jab, followed by 93% in Tendring, 92.8% in Uttlesford and 92.5% in Braintree.

A total of 91.5% of people in Colchester have received their first dose, according to the latest statistics.

However, in terms of both doses, Suffolk and north-east Essex was the lowest in the country for the percentage of people aged over 80 to receive both jabs, at 42.2%.

Data up to April 7 shows that of the 37,899,029 jabs given in the UK so far, 31,807,124 were first doses - a rise of 99,530 on the previous day.

Some 6,091,905 were second doses, an increase of 408,396.

Meanwhile, a government scientific adviser has said getting a coronavirus vaccine is safer than driving or cycling to work.

Professor Stephen Reicher said having a Covid-19 jab is "actually one of the safer things you do in the day".

Figures suggest the risk of developing a rare blood clot is about four people in a million who receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said.

However, under-30s in the UK are being offered an alternative jab.

Prof Reicher, a member of the scientific pandemic insights group on behaviours, said it must be remembered that the chances of such clots developing are "incredibly rare events".