Published: 4:10 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 4:58 PM January 21, 2021

A third of over-80s have been given their first dose of the Covid vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex, but that figure is the lowest in England.

NHS data published on Thursday show our region gave out 59,338 jabs between December 8, 2020 and January 17, 2021.

Of those 22,265 went into the arms of the over 80s, meaning that 36pc have had their first dose, compared to almost 60pc in the rest of the country. Meanwhile, 4,790 have received their second.

Across the country, nearly four million people have received the life-saving vaccine.

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia, said the figures showed the rollout was going well nationally, but warned it would be several weeks before it had an impact on infection rates and deaths.

He said it took around two to three weeks for a vaccine to protect someone.

"To see any effects, I would estimate about half of a population would need to be immunised, so what you should see first is a steep decline in the number of over 80s that get it which is great as they are the ones most likely to die."

Under-80s

There are approximately 984,184 people living in the Suffolk and north east Essex integrated care system (ICS), which incorporates Suffolk, Colchester and Tendring, according to latest population estimates.

In terms of the under-80s, which includes NHS and care staff, 31,159 first doses have been handed out compared with 1,124 second doses.

It means 3.4% of under-80s have received their first jab and 0.1% have been given their second.

NHS and care staff, over-80s, over-70s and the clinically vulnerable are among those first in line to receive the jab.

Here, we answer your FAQs on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Suffolk.



