How did Suffolk's coronavirus lockdown journey unfold?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:30 AM March 23, 2021   
The Cornhill in Ipswich during the third national lockdown

Suffolk has endured three national lockdowns, as well as Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One year ago today, life in Suffolk ground to a halt as homes and businesses across the county closed their doors. But how have developments unfolded since?

Suffolk, like the rest of the country, went into its first lockdown to combat rising coronavirus infections on March 23.

At the time, there were only 63 confirmed cases locally – that figure now stands at more than 29,000.

Here is a list of some of the major developments since.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown back in March 2020. Here we take a look back at

Boris Johnson announcing lockdown during a televised address to the nation - Credit: PA

March 27: West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for Covid-19, alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Cases in Suffolk climb above 100.

April 10: The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk surpass 100.

April 17: Mass testing station opens at London Road Park and Ride site in Copdock. 

April 22: Cases locally pass the 1,000 mark – with 98 daily infections confirmed, the highest recorded in the county at this point.

June 11: Suffolk records its first day with zero daily infections for the first time since lockdown.

July 4: Pubs reopen as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

August 3: The Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme launches.

September 8: Matt Hancock warns of a possible second peak following a "concerning" rise in the number of cases.

October 12: Boris Johnson announces a new three-tier lockdown system, Suffolk enters the lowest Tier 1 restrictions the following day.

October 16: Neighbouring Essex moves up to Tier 2 restrictions following a county council request to the Government.

October 31: Boris Johnson announces the so-called "lockdown 2.0" in England from November 5, with the closure of hospitality and non-essential shops.

Bury St Edmunds town centre during the third UK lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Empty streets in Bury St Edmunds during coronavirus lockdown - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

December 2: Suffolk emerges out of "lockdown 2.0" under Tier 2 restrictions, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for use in the UK.

December 15: Three doctors' surgeries in Suffolk begin administering the vaccine.

December 18: Cases in Suffolk surpass 10,000. A new strain of Covid-19 outlined earlier in the week is identified in Ipswich.

December 23: Boris Johnson announces Suffolk will be among the areas entering Tier 4 restrictions to combat a surge in cases as the "British variant" spreads.

December 26: Suffolk enters Tier 4 restrictions. 

December 30: Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is approved for use in the UK.

January 4 2021: Boris Johnson announces a third national lockdown for England.

January 17: Coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk surpass 1,000.

Doctor Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine, which is being rolled out at Constable Country Medical Practice.  

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in Suffolk has continued to ramp up - Credit: Charlotte Bond

January 18: More than 200 patients book a vaccination through the Suffolk GP Federation in just 30 seconds.

January 26: The first mass vaccination centre opens in Suffolk at Gainsborough Sports Centre.

February 11: Suffolk named among the top five vaccinated places in England as 27% of adults receive first jab.

March 7: More than half of adults in Suffolk had received their first vaccine injection.

Coronavirus
Suffolk

