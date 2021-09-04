Preparations being made for booster jabs in Suffolk

Published: 8:00 AM September 4, 2021

Those eligible for booster jabs in Suffolk are being identified - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Healthcare teams across Suffolk are preparing for booster vaccines to be issued, it has been confirmed.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said earlier this week that those with weakened immune systems should have a third dose of vaccine to top up their Covid-19 protection.

People with conditions such as leukaemia, advanced HIV and recent organ transplants are among those that could receive the third jab.

Studies have been ongoing to see how effective a third dose is for immunosuppressed people and as it is considered unlikely to cause any harm, the JCVI have decided that a third jab can be safely offered and might boost protection.

Work is already underway in Suffolk to ready centres once again to roll out this latest dose of the vaccines with some surgeries already confirming that they had been approved to hand out the third jab.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said on Friday that it had been working with other health providers to ensure the county is ready when the time comes.

"Those eligible are now in the process of being identified and will be contacted either by their GP practice or their hospital, if they are under its care," they said.

“While we wait to hear from the JCVI for details of any wider booster vaccination programme, we have been working with GP practices, hospitals, pharmacies, vaccination centres and other providers to have in place a network of sites so we are prepared and ready to offer a local, accessible and convenient service.

“Thanks to support from the public, volunteers, staff and providers, our area continues to perform incredibly well in delivering vaccinations, with 91% of adults already having received one dose and 84% having had two.

“We intend to build on that success to ensure boosters can be easily accessible to everyone who is eligible.

“We encourage people to check the local website www.sneevaccine.org.uk for latest updates and information.”

The news comes after the JCVI announced that it would not be recommending the mass vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds on Friday.