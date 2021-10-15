Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Published: 5:22 PM October 15, 2021

Eligible people can now get their covid boosters from walk in centres across the region.

Walk-in Covid vaccine booster clinics are now being offered to patients in the Ipswich and East Suffolk, West Suffolk, and North East Essex clinical commissioning areas.

This means eligible patients will not have to wait for an invitation from the NHS.

All adults over 50, frontline health and social care workers/volunteers, those with underlying health conditions, adult carers and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals are eligible for booster shots.

The joint committee on vaccination and immunisation advises that booster vaccines should be offered no earlier than six months after an individual's second vaccine dose.

You can find the list of walk-in vaccination centres and when they are open here. A number of these walk in centres are also offering first/second jabs to 16 and 17-year-olds.