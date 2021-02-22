News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Encouraging signs continue as Covid case rates drop across Suffolk and Essex

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:55 PM February 22, 2021   
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Case rates across Suffolk and north Essex continue to fall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Covid-19 case rates across Suffolk and north Essex dropped in almost every district, latest government figures have revealed. 

The statistics, for the seven days to February 18, showed that only one district - Babergh - saw a small rise in new cases per 100,000 people. 

Data for the most recent four days (February 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

On the day that Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown for the country, the figures revealed an encouraging picture in terms of case rates across both regions. 

In Suffolk, Babergh rose from 54.3 to 60.8, but the district is still well below the national rate of 122.1. 

Mid Suffolk remains the district with the lowest rate at 48.1, down from 52.0, while West Suffolk also dropped from 82.1 to 64.8 cases per 100,000 people. 

East Suffolk fell to 66.9 from 75.8 while Ipswich was down from 115.4 to 86.9. 

In Essex, Braintree saw a big drop from 144.2 to 79.9, while Tendring - which has the highest case rate - fell from 185.6 to 145.3 in the seven days to February 18. 

Most Read

  1. 1 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
  2. 2 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Covid-19 infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex continue to fall
  1. 4 Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey
  2. 5 Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out
  3. 6 Brothers transform old wooden pallets into stunning parquet flooring
  4. 7 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison
  5. 8 Teenager due to appear in court today over Kesgrave shooting
  6. 9 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
  7. 10 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success

Colchester (101.7) and Uttlesford (65.7) and Maldon (57.0) also showed a decrease in case rate. 

Earlier, Mr Johnson declared the "the end really is in sight" as he announced the country's roadmap out of lockdown. 

He said a "wretched year would give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better".

Find out the key dates for what will open when here

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A BMW M5 overturned following a crash in Suffolk

BMW written off after crash on Suffolk road

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline.

Football

Lambert laughs off reports of 'massive crisis' meeting with Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Funding to aid traffic problems on the A14 in Suffolk are linked with a requirement to build 30,000

MP slams 'selfish' lorry drivers for causing Orwell Bridge closures

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus