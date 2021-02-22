Encouraging signs continue as Covid case rates drop across Suffolk and Essex
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Covid-19 case rates across Suffolk and north Essex dropped in almost every district, latest government figures have revealed.
The statistics, for the seven days to February 18, showed that only one district - Babergh - saw a small rise in new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent four days (February 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
On the day that Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown for the country, the figures revealed an encouraging picture in terms of case rates across both regions.
In Suffolk, Babergh rose from 54.3 to 60.8, but the district is still well below the national rate of 122.1.
Mid Suffolk remains the district with the lowest rate at 48.1, down from 52.0, while West Suffolk also dropped from 82.1 to 64.8 cases per 100,000 people.
East Suffolk fell to 66.9 from 75.8 while Ipswich was down from 115.4 to 86.9.
In Essex, Braintree saw a big drop from 144.2 to 79.9, while Tendring - which has the highest case rate - fell from 185.6 to 145.3 in the seven days to February 18.
Colchester (101.7) and Uttlesford (65.7) and Maldon (57.0) also showed a decrease in case rate.
Earlier, Mr Johnson declared the "the end really is in sight" as he announced the country's roadmap out of lockdown.
He said a "wretched year would give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better".
Find out the key dates for what will open when here.