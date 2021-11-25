Pritesh and Mitul Patel administering Covid and flu vaccines at Barrack Corner. The vaccine drive in Ipswich will continue this weekend - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

All districts in Suffolk have seen a rise in Covid cases over the past week, except for Babergh where they have remained flat.

The case rate in Ipswich is now 339.8, a slight rise from 332.4 the previous week - but the county town now has the lowest case rate in the county, well below the England average of 424.4.

It's a big turnaround from the rates recorded in October, when Ipswich's rate was briefly the highest in England.

The latest figures come as Suffolk continues with its vaccination push, including drop-in clinics in Ipswich, after becoming an Enhanced Response Area for Covid.

In the week ending November 24, there were 3,053 new cases in Suffolk, compared to 2,743 in the week ending November 17.

West Suffolk has the highest case rate in the county for the second week running, at 472.6 cases per 100,000, up from 398.8 the previous week. It was also the only district in the county with a higher case rate than the England average.

Babergh's current case rate is 373.1, while in Mid Suffolk the rate is 363.4, and in East Suffolk 358.3.

Suffolk Public Health said activity since the launch of the Enhanced Response Area had included "a targeted and impactful vaccination push, especially in areas of Ipswich with low take-up numbers, further support for schools and education settings and an awareness campaign."

Ipswich’s vaccination drive continues in the Chantry and Gipping areas this weekend.

Vaccination drop-in clinics will be open at Chantry Library on Saturday between 10am to 5pm and The Triangle Church, Dickens Road, on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm. No appointment is needed.

Priority will be given to those who attend for their first vaccination, but people are welcome to attend for their second and booster jabs.

This is part of an Ipswich drive to increase the number of people having their vaccination, following low take-up in some areas of the town.

Last weekend more than 150 people attended for their first, second and booster jabs at drop-in sessions in the Westgate area.





