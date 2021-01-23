Covid-19 cases continue to fall across region, latest statistics show

Published: 5:25 PM January 23, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM January 23, 2021

Coronavirus case rates continue to fall across Suffolk and north Essex, latest government statistics have revealed.

All areas of Suffolk are now below the national average after Ipswich fell from 625.21 per 100,000 people to 417.78 in the seven days to January 19.

The national average for cases of Covid-19 is 437.06 per 100,000 people.

Mid Suffolk still has the lowest case rate in the county at 274.32 per 100,000 people - down from 324.37.

The areas of West Suffolk (292.66), Babergh (319.44), and East Suffolk (347.95) also all dropped in the seven days to January 19.

Meanwhile in north Essex, all areas also showed a decline in cases.

Tendring remains the area with the highest case rate at 740.99 but it did fall from 965.47 per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 19.

Uttlesford remains the lowest in north Essex, dropping from 456.82 to 373.56.

Rates in Maldon (460.52), Colchester (532.60) and Braintree (588.45) also all dropped from the seven days to January 12.

The government said a further 1,348 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 97,329.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 113,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 33,552 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,617,459.



