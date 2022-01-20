More than 2,000 fewer Covid cases recorded in space of week in Suffolk

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk has decreased - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the county fell by more than 2,000 in a week.

According to the latest data, in the week up to January 18 there were 7,239 new cases of coronavirus.

This is 2,558 fewer cases reported in the week up to January 11.

Covid cases in all of Suffolk's districts are also continuing to fall.

Up to January 7, there have been 1,756 Covid related deaths in Suffolk, and there have been 14 Covid related deaths in the most recent week of data.

According to the Suffolk County Council website, there were 969 confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk as of January 18, and 4,900 suspected cases. These numbers rely on genotyping capacity so will be an underestimate.

It is highly likely that Omicron is now the dominant variant in Suffolk.

The total number of confirmed cases in Suffolk since the start of the pandemic is 133,556.

However, the number of young people testing positive for coronavirus in a week in Suffolk has risen by almost two-thirds.

Figures released by Suffolk County Council revealed there were 2,477 new cases of Covid among people aged up to 19 years old in the week to January 17 which has risen from 1,509 from the previous week.