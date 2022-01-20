News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

More than 2,000 fewer Covid cases recorded in space of week in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:57 PM January 20, 2022
The Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk has decreased - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the county fell by more than 2,000 in a week. 

According to the latest data, in the week up to January 18 there were 7,239 new cases of coronavirus.

This is 2,558 fewer cases reported in the week up to January 11.  

Covid cases in all of Suffolk's districts are also continuing to fall

Up to January 7, there have been 1,756 Covid related deaths in Suffolk, and there have been 14 Covid related deaths in the most recent week of data.

According to the Suffolk County Council website, there were 969 confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk as of January 18, and 4,900 suspected cases. These numbers rely on genotyping capacity so will be an underestimate.

It is highly likely that Omicron is now the dominant variant in Suffolk.

The total number of confirmed cases in Suffolk since the start of the pandemic is 133,556. 

However, the number of young people testing positive for coronavirus in a week in Suffolk has risen by almost two-thirds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's
  2. 2 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
  3. 3 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
  1. 4 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
  2. 5 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
  3. 6 Nine Ipswich players who could follow Nsiala out the door this month
  4. 7 See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages
  5. 8 Town working on loan deal for Bristol City midfielder
  6. 9 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
  7. 10 Walton completes permanent move to Ipswich Town

Figures released by Suffolk County Council revealed there were 2,477 new cases of Covid among people aged up to 19 years old in the week to January 17 which has risen from 1,509 from the previous week. 

Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City's Aden Flint attempts an overhead shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon