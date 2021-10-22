Over 4,000 people test positive for Covid with cases continuing to rise
- Credit: Suffolk Resilience Forum
More than 4,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk in the past week, as the number of cases continues to rise.
In the week to October 19 there were 4,239 new cases of Covid-19 in Suffolk — an increase of 406 compared to the week before.
The coronavirus infection rate in the county currently stands at 560.1 per 100,000 people.
The rate for England as a whole is 436.2 per 100,000.
A rundown of the number of cases in the local authorities in Suffolk is as follows:
You may also want to watch:
- Babergh: 481
- Ipswich: 1,114
- East Suffolk: 1,148
- Mid Suffolk: 564
- West Suffolk: 932
As of October 19 there have been a total of 64,547 cases of Covid-19 in Suffolk.
Due to the rise in the number of cases face masks and other additional measures are to be reintroduced to reduce Covid-19 transmission in Suffolk schools.
Most Read
- 1 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
- 2 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January
- 4 Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border
- 5 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
- 6 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 7 Family pays tribute to 'gentle giant' who died in motorbike crash
- 8 Police officers praised for saving baby's life with CPR
- 9 'It's powerful' - Harper on Town's use of sports psychology
- 10 Bill Turnbull announces leave from Classic FM show for health reasons