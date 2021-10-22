News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Over 4,000 people test positive for Covid with cases continuing to rise

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:52 AM October 22, 2021    Updated: 11:26 AM October 22, 2021
Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Covid cases are continuing to rise in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Resilience Forum

More than 4,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk in the past week, as the number of cases continues to rise. 

In the week to October 19 there were 4,239 new cases of Covid-19 in Suffolk — an increase of 406 compared to the week before. 

The coronavirus infection rate in the county currently stands at 560.1 per 100,000 people.

The rate for England as a whole is 436.2 per 100,000. 

A rundown of the number of cases in the local authorities in Suffolk is as follows:

  • Babergh: 481
  • Ipswich: 1,114
  • East Suffolk: 1,148
  • Mid Suffolk: 564
  • West Suffolk: 932

As of October 19 there have been a total of 64,547 cases of Covid-19 in Suffolk. 

Due to the rise in the number of cases face masks and other additional measures are to be reintroduced to reduce Covid-19 transmission in Suffolk schools.

Coronavirus
Suffolk

