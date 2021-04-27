News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mapped: The 116 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM April 27, 2021   
Latest government data has revealed 116 postcodes in Suffolk and north Essex have either zero or very few coronavirus cases.

Data in the week up to April 20 has broken down Covid positive tests by neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which consist of around 8,000 people on average.

Only MSOAs with three or more cases are included in the dataset.

Clacton Central has the highest seven-day infection rate in the region at 97.5 cases per 100,000 people after reporting seven cases in the last week.

Halesworth and Wangford's infection rate is the highest in Suffolk at 83.3 after six more cases were reported.

Several areas of Ipswich and Felixstowe also had higher case numbers when compared with the rest of the county.

Gipping and Chantry Park's infection rate was at 63.2, while Felixstowe West's was at 64.3.

Ipswich Hospital has reported a "significant" outbreak of coronavirus in the last fortnight, its chief executive Nick Hulme has confirmed.

The news comes after it was revealed the Covid 'growth rate' had risen again in East Anglia, suggesting the number of new infections was increasing.

Suffolk

