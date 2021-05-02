News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 8:33 PM May 2, 2021   
The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, October 14, in Suffolk

The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, October 14, in Suffolk (stock image). Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The rate of coronavirus cases has risen in East Suffolk, but elsewhere in the county has fallen or is static.

The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people was 26.9 for the seven days to April 28 - above the England average of 23.2 - according to the latest government data.

This is against a backdrop of 17 confirmed cases at Edgar Sewter school in Halesworth by Sunday, April 25.

The rate for East Suffolk had been 19.2 in the seven days to April 21.

The coronavirus case rate fell in West Suffolk and Mid Suffolk, to 21.8 and 13.3 respectively, and stayed the same in Babergh (10.9).

While the rate also fell in Ipswich, it was still the highest in Suffolk up to April 28 at 27 cases per 100,000.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk recorded only three or less new cases each day over the seven days to April 28.

More than three-quarters of Suffolk and north Essex neighbourhoods recorded next to no new Covid cases in the last week.

In Essex, the rate of Covid cases fell in every district apart from Maldon, which saw a rise from no cases per 100,000 to 6.2.

Each area was below the England average of 23.2.


Coronavirus
Suffolk
Essex

