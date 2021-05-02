Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
The rate of coronavirus cases has risen in East Suffolk, but elsewhere in the county has fallen or is static.
The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people was 26.9 for the seven days to April 28 - above the England average of 23.2 - according to the latest government data.
This is against a backdrop of 17 confirmed cases at Edgar Sewter school in Halesworth by Sunday, April 25.
The rate for East Suffolk had been 19.2 in the seven days to April 21.
The coronavirus case rate fell in West Suffolk and Mid Suffolk, to 21.8 and 13.3 respectively, and stayed the same in Babergh (10.9).
While the rate also fell in Ipswich, it was still the highest in Suffolk up to April 28 at 27 cases per 100,000.
You may also want to watch:
Babergh and Mid Suffolk recorded only three or less new cases each day over the seven days to April 28.
More than three-quarters of Suffolk and north Essex neighbourhoods recorded next to no new Covid cases in the last week.
In Essex, the rate of Covid cases fell in every district apart from Maldon, which saw a rise from no cases per 100,000 to 6.2.
Most Read
- 1 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 2 'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town captaincy
- 3 'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon
- 4 The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week
- 5 Friends take the plunge in lockdown to open 'dream' antiques shop
- 6 Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs
- 7 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
- 8 Missing man found in River Gipping reportedly seen weeks earlier
- 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Swindon
- 10 Go-ahead for stunning property to be resort's newest wedding venue
Each area was below the England average of 23.2.