East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

'Stable' number of Covid admissions to Suffolk hospitals - but rise expected

Matt Powell

Published: 6:45 PM December 22, 2021
Covid cases in Suffolk

The number of patients in Suffolk hospitals with Covid is currently at a manageable rate, though cases are expected to rise - Credit: ESNEFT/Sarah Lucy Brown

The number of Covid-related admissions to Suffolk hospitals has been described as "stable" by a doctor, but this figure is expected to rise as infections increase over the Christmas period.

Dr Angela Tillett, chief medical officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, is encouraging people to take precautions over the holiday period.

She said: “The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to our hospitals is stable this week, however we are expecting to see an increase as infection rates rise in the community.

“We are focused on providing safe and effective care for all our patients, with and without COVID-19.

“We are asking for our communities help to protect the NHS, as well as everyone in our hospitals – patients, visitors and staff – by using lateral flow tests before meeting people and self-isolating if the result is positive, getting your COVID-19 vaccinations, wearing a face mask when required and in crowded areas, and opening windows to let fresh air in when seeing friends and family indoors.”

In London, a total of 301 Covid-19 admissions were recorded by hospitals on December 20, NHS England said.

This is up 78% week-on-week and the highest number for a single day since February 7.

Admissions in London during the second wave peaked at 977 on January 6.

Across England, 1,061 admissions were recorded on December 20, up 34% week-on-week and the highest number for a single day since February 19.

The second-wave peak was 4,134 admissions on January 12.

The number of Covid-19 admissions includes people admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus any patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

