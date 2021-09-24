Covid patient numbers fall by 27% in Suffolk and north Essex in two weeks
The number of Covid patients being treated at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals has fallen by more than a quarter in the last fortnight, according to government data.
Figures up to September 21 revealed there were 32 patients being treated for the virus at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.
Four of these patients were on ventilators.
This number has steadily fallen from 43 on September 14 and 55 the week before that.
At West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, there has been a slight rise in the number of Covid patients in the last week - rising to 19 on September 21 from 12 the week before.
Only one of the 19 patients is being treated with mechanical ventilation.
There were 70 Covid patients in the region's hospitals on September 7, but the most recent data has shown this number has fallen to 51 - a decrease of just over 27%.
