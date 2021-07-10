Published: 6:15 AM July 10, 2021

The number of people being treated for the coronavirus in Suffolk's hospitals remains very low - Credit: Gregg Brown

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital remains very low - despite rising rates of infection in Suffolk.

Latest figures show that only six people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

Two of those have required ventilation treatment.

At West Suffolk Hospital, there is just one coronavirus patient. That patient is on ventilation.

There has not been a coronavirus-related death at Ipswich or Colchester hospitals since the end of May, while West Suffolk Hospital has not recorded a Covid-related death since the middle of March.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths anywhere in the county since June 2.

The data comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Suffolk are rising rapidly in some areas.

The current infection rates are roughly equivalent to what they were in Suffolk districts towards the end of October and start of November last year.

However, the number of patients being treated in our hospitals is just a fraction of that number.

Data for Ipswich for the seven days prior to July 4 showed there were 84.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate was the same as that on November 13 - but at the time, there were 88 people hospitalised by ESNEFT alone.

Neill Moloney said numbers were down from the peak - Credit: Archant

Neill Moloney, managing director of ESNEFT, said: “We are still seeing a number of new Covid-19 admissions in our hospitals, although this is substantially lower than the peak in January.

“The link between Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation/mortality has not been completely broken by the Covid-19 vaccination programme, so we’re urging our communities to not let their guard down now.

“Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 can still become seriously ill or be affected long-term, regardless of their vaccination status.

“As we are seeing a local increase in the number of people testing positive in the community, it’s so important we all still stick with the ‘Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air’ safety advice to stop the spread of the virus.

"I’d also encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to get their jab as soon as they can. Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and others.”





Stephen Dunn warned that the virus hasn't gone away - Credit: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Stephen Dunn said: "Across the region we are seeing increases in Covid-19 cases, but thankfully the numbers requiring hospital treatment remain relatively low.

"The virus has not gone away and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and especially to make sure you get your second dose for maximum protection for yourself and your loved ones."

Stuart Keeble said he was pleased with the figures - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said: "It is pleasing to see that hospitalisations in Suffolk remain low, but we must all be sensible to avoid this number rising further.

"The county has had no deaths from Covid since June 2. This is down in part to the success of the vaccination programme.

"I would strongly urge everyone to do the right thing and get your first and second jab as soon as possible, in order to protect themselves and others.

"It has never been easier to get a vaccine you can easily book online at nhs.uk or call 119 and there are walk-in centres regularly opening around the county.”