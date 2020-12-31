Babergh remains district with highest Covid infection rate in Suffolk

Published: 7:12 PM December 31, 2020

Babergh has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk, government data has shown - Credit: Archant

Babergh continues to be the Suffolk district with the highest coronavirus infection rate, government data has shown.

According to data in the week up to December 27, the district reported 373 Covid-19 new infections to take its seven-day rate to 405.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Ipswich, which was previously the worst-affected district in the county, has seen its infection rate climb to 320.6.

West Suffolk's rate was reported as 257.5, closely followed by East Suffolk at 204.0.

Mid Suffolk, with a rate of 201.2, has the lowest infection rate in the county.

Over the border in Essex, Braintree's infection rate has soared to more than double the national average at 908.2 cases per 100,000 people in the same timeframe.

Colchester's seven-day infection rate was 441.7, with Tendring close behind at 422.4.

England's overall average coronavirus infection rate was 417.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to December 27.