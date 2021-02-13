Latest infection rates show how Covid cases are falling in Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 6:55 PM February 13, 2021

Coronavirus infection rates throughout Suffolk are now well below the national average, latest data has revealed.

Data for the week up to February 9 has revealed the Suffolk district with the highest infection rate is Ipswich, reporting 134.4 cases per 100,000 people.

West Suffolk's rate was the second-highest in the county at 92.2, followed by East Suffolk at 88.6.

The rate in Babergh was 61.9, while Mid Suffolk's was the lowest in the county at 59.7.

Every Suffolk district has reported falls in case numbers over the last week, with the average infection rate for England in the same timeframe at 168.1.

Over the border in north Essex, two districts reported infection rates higher than the national average - Braintree at 180.9 and Tendring at 174.7.

Colchester's infection rate was reported as 129.9 in the same timeframe.