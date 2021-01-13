Covid infection rates fall slightly in some districts

Published: 8:07 PM January 13, 2021

Several Suffolk districts have reported slight decreases in coronavirus infection rates, government data has shown.

According to data in the seven days up to January 9, Ipswich's infection rate stood at 712.9 cases per 100,000 people - the highest in the county and an increase from the previous week.

The seven-day rate in Babergh has fallen slightly to an infection rate of 525.9, compared to 594.3 the week before.

East Suffolk's rate has risen slightly to 457.8, while West Suffolk's and Mid Suffolk's have fallen to 427.3 and 376.3 respectively.

Over the border in north Essex, Tendring's infection rate has soared to 1161.1 in the same timeframe.

Colchester's rate has fallen slightly to 813.0, with Braintree also recording a decrease in cases to 1060.9.

The national average infection rate for England in the week up to January 9 was 647.4 cases per 100,000 people.