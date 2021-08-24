All Suffolk districts report a rise in Covid infection rates

Video

Published: 8:40 AM August 24, 2021

The Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Covid infection rates have risen in districts throughout Suffolk after previously ranking among the lowest in England - but still remain relatively low.

Data released by the government for the week up to August 19 has shown West Suffolk's seven-day infection rate was the highest in the county at 262.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Mid Suffolk's rate has jumped to 256.5, with Ipswich's increasing to 219.2 and East Suffolk's to 217.3.

Babergh's infection rate is now the lowest in the county at 191.9.

The national average Covid rate for England has also risen in the last week, reaching 327.0.

Last week, three of Suffolk's districts were among the 10 local authorities in England with the lowest infection rate.

You may also want to watch:

According to data up to August 17, there were 50 patients at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals with Covid, of which five were on a ventilator.

The data revealed there were five patients being treated for Covid at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.