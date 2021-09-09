News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Video

All Suffolk districts report a rise in Covid infection rates

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:37 PM September 9, 2021   
The government are set to unveil new lockdown measures on Monday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

All districts in Suffolk have seen a rise in Covid infection rates - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Covid infection rates have risen in all of Suffolk's districts - but Babergh's remains among the lowest in the country.

Data released by the government for the week up to September 4 has shown West Suffolk's seven-day infection rate was the highest in the county at 309.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Ipswich's rate was the second highest in the county at 276.5, followed by East Suffolk at 261.6.

Mid Suffolk's rate was 247.0 while Babergh's was 206.0 - the seventh-lowest rate reported among all local authorities in England.

The five districts that make up Suffolk had all reported a rise in the infection rate from the figure a week prior.

England's national average infection rate has risen slightly to 330.8.

Data released earlier this week revealed Bury St Edmunds had become the town with the most Covid cases in Suffolk after 573 positive tests were reported.

West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, also saw 14 Covid-related admissions in the seven days leading up to August 29 - a 27.3pc increase on the previous week. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
  2. 2 Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?
  3. 3 Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk
  1. 4 The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor
  2. 5 Travellers pitch up outside leisure centre
  3. 6 Audi TT seized by police after motorist's alleged anti-social driving
  4. 7 More than 100 lorry drivers stopped during five-day police crackdown
  5. 8 Britain’s Biggest Families: Seymour has company threatened with strike-off
  6. 9 Film crew spotted in Suffolk village
  7. 10 Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village
Coronavirus
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

nicola o'brian

Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The new programme is due to commence as early as spring 2021 Picture: ARCHANT

BMW convertible stolen while on test drive

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The boarded up Cherry Tree pub in Debenham back in 2010

Pubs

6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
One more person has died with Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital

'Be responsible' - caution urged as Covid cases rise in Suffolk town

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon