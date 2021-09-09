All Suffolk districts report a rise in Covid infection rates

Video

Published: 1:37 PM September 9, 2021

All districts in Suffolk have seen a rise in Covid infection rates - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Covid infection rates have risen in all of Suffolk's districts - but Babergh's remains among the lowest in the country.

Data released by the government for the week up to September 4 has shown West Suffolk's seven-day infection rate was the highest in the county at 309.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Ipswich's rate was the second highest in the county at 276.5, followed by East Suffolk at 261.6.

Mid Suffolk's rate was 247.0 while Babergh's was 206.0 - the seventh-lowest rate reported among all local authorities in England.

The five districts that make up Suffolk had all reported a rise in the infection rate from the figure a week prior.

England's national average infection rate has risen slightly to 330.8.

Data released earlier this week revealed Bury St Edmunds had become the town with the most Covid cases in Suffolk after 573 positive tests were reported.

West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, also saw 14 Covid-related admissions in the seven days leading up to August 29 - a 27.3pc increase on the previous week.