Covid cases starting to drop - parts of Suffolk record decreases

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:30 PM January 12, 2022
Young couple and male agent wearing face masks while looking a new real estate.

Parts of Suffolk have shown a drop in Covid cases according to the latest weekly figures - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covid case rates in parts of Suffolk and north Essex could be starting to fall, according to latest government data. 

Figures for the seven days to January 7 have shown a decline in the number of positive tests per 100,000 population in East Suffolk, Colchester, Braintree, Babergh and Mid Suffolk. 

However, in Ipswich and West Suffolk, there was an increase in the rate compared to the previous seven days to December 31. 

Health bosses are still analysing the statistics to determine the trends.

In East Suffolk, there was a rate of 1,474.2 cases per 100,000 population in the seven days to January 7, compared with 1,483.0 in the week to December 31. 

The rate for Colchester was 1,372.2 up to January 7, compared to 1,600.4, while in Braintree the equivalent figures were 1,490.0 compared to 1905.4. 

In Babergh, 1292.9 tested positive up to January 7 compared to 1529.1 to December 31, while in Mid Suffolk, the rates were 1,119.6 compared to 1,223.6. 

Ipswich experienced an increase from 1,445.8 in the seven days to December 31 to 1,667.2 in the week to January 7. 

In West Suffolk, the equivalent figures were 1,196.8 per 100,000 in the week to December 31, rising to 1293.3 in the seven days to January 7. 

