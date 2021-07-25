Mapped: Check the Covid rate in your Suffolk neighbourhood

Published: 12:00 PM July 25, 2021

The Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Public health data has outlined the rise in Covid cases in Suffolk and north Essex neighbourhoods as almost all pandemic measures were lifted.

Figures released by Public Health England have been broken down into smaller neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each consist of around 8,000 people.

The data, for the week up to 'Freedom Day' last Monday, has revealed the neighbourhood in the region with the highest infection rate was Abbey Field in Colchester, which reported 965.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Suffolk's infection rate remained lower when compared to north Essex, as Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham recorded the region's fewest weekly Covid cases at just seven.

However, the neighbourhood with the lowest overall infection rate was Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton and Felsham with 114 cases per 100,000 people.

Castle Hill reported Ipswich's highest infection rate as 36 new weekly infections took it to 511.4 cases per 100,000 people.

You may also want to watch:

Covid cases have surged in recent weeks as England has gradually reopened from the lockdown imposed in January.

But the number of daily infections throughout the UK has fallen for four days in a row after hitting a peak of 53,969 on July 17.

In Suffolk, hospital admissions have remained low but are now starting to rise, with three deaths recorded in recent days.