Covid infection rates and daily deaths continue to fall
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Coronavirus infection rates remain lower than the national average in Suffolk and north Essex as the UK recorded its lowest daily number of deaths since October.
Government data has revealed Ipswich remains the Suffolk district with the highest Covid infection rate, with 46.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to March 10.
In the same timeframe, West Suffolk's rate was reported as 39.1 and Babergh's was 29.3.
East Suffolk's infection rate is now 26.1 and Mid Suffolk's is the lowest in the county at 22.1.
Over the border in north Essex, Braintree reported a rate of 44.6 in the same timeframe.
Colchester's figure was 41.6, while Tendring's was even lower at 31.4.
The national infection rate for England is now 58.5.
On Sunday, 52 more Covid deaths were reported throughout the UK - the lowest number since before the second lockdown last autumn.
More than 24million people have now had their first dose of the vaccine after 512,108 jabs were recorded on Saturday.