News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Covid infection rates and daily deaths continue to fall

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM March 14, 2021   
Bury St Edmunds town centre during the third UK lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The UK has reported its lowest daily Covid death total since October (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus infection rates remain lower than the national average in Suffolk and north Essex as the UK recorded its lowest daily number of deaths since October.

Government data has revealed Ipswich remains the Suffolk district with the highest Covid infection rate, with 46.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to March 10.

In the same timeframe, West Suffolk's rate was reported as 39.1 and Babergh's was 29.3.

East Suffolk's infection rate is now 26.1 and Mid Suffolk's is the lowest in the county at 22.1.

Over the border in north Essex, Braintree reported a rate of 44.6 in the same timeframe.

You may also want to watch:

Colchester's figure was 41.6, while Tendring's was even lower at 31.4.

The national infection rate for England is now 58.5.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
  3. 3 First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn
  1. 4 Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town’s 1-0 Plymouth win
  3. 6 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
  4. 7 'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return
  5. 8 New campsite to open on village farmland
  6. 9 Mapped: 14 Suffolk family attractions reopening April 12
  7. 10 Sunday Snap: Friends reunited, a dream come true and Cook's secret weapon in the battle to save his voice

On Sunday, 52 more Covid deaths were reported throughout the UK - the lowest number since before the second lockdown last autumn.

More than 24million people have now had their first dose of the vaccine after 512,108 jabs were recorded on Saturday.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Landlady Sharon Shipp The Chestnut Horse Great Finborough

Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Rocky the red dachshund

Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Glemham Road, Sweffling

Car stolen from front of home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus