Further fall in Covid patient numbers in hospitals as infection rates rise

Published: 6:32 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 6:43 PM September 30, 2021

ESNEFT, which manages Ipswich Hospital, has reported a fall in the number of Covid patients - Credit: Archant

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported a fall in the number of Covid patients in the last week - but infection rates in the region have risen.

Figures up to September 28 have revealed that East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, was treating 24 patients with the virus.

This was a fall from 32 in data for the week before.

At West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, there were 15 Covid patients being treated in the most recent data.

The hospital also reported a fall in patient numbers, with 19 being treated in figures from last week.

Both ESNEFT and West Suffolk Hospital have two patients on mechanical ventilation.

You may also want to watch:

There were 70 Covid patients throughout the region's hospitals on September 7.

The fall in the number of Covid patients at hospital has coincided with a rise in the infection rates in Suffolk and Essex.

In data up to September 26, Ipswich had the highest seven-day infection rate in the region at 422.9 cases per 100,000.

Colchester had the second highest rate at 394.5 cases per 100,000 people.