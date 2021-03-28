News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Published: 8:39 AM March 28, 2021
The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

The number of Covid cases and infection rates by postcode in Suffolk have been revealed in the Government's latest neighbourhood-level data - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

More than 50 neighbourhoods across Suffolk recorded next to no coronavirus cases in the past week, with less than three infections recorded.

New postcode-level data published on Saturday night divides the region up into local areas of approximately 8,200 people called MSOAs, providing the seven-day infection rate and the number of cases up to Monday, March 22.

A total of 55 neighbourhoods in Suffolk and 31 postcodes in north Essex appear to have almost eradicated the deadly disease, recording less than three cases in the week to March 22.

These included nine areas of Babergh, six in Ipswich, eight in Mid Suffolk, 11 in West Suffolk and 21 in East Suffolk. Large swathes of Braintree and Colchester also recorded next to no Covid cases, although several areas of Tendring logged more than three infections in the same week.

The disease remains a significant threat in our region as there are still 60 areas across both counties that have logged more than three Covid cases in the past seven days.

The highest number of infections was recorded in the Ipswich MSOA area of Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell, which had 44 cases in the past week - bringing its seven-day rate up to 503.1 per 100,000 people.

This is almost 10 times the England average of around 50 cases per 100,000 and has the fifth-highest Covid rate in the country.

Public Health Suffolk on Friday attributed the area's recent spike in infections to a rise in testing. They did not associate the increase with any particular setting or workplace.

Ward councillor Martin Cook urged people to keep following the rules and stay alert, particularly as lockdown starts to ease as of Monday, March 29.

Inner parts of Clacton and other Ipswich areas such as Priory Heath and California had seven-day rates of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

At the other end of the scale, Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley, an area that experienced a significant spike in January due to an outbreak at Hollesley Bay prison, had just four Covid cases in the week to March 22, giving the neighbourhood a seven-day rate of 26.2 cases per 100,000, below the national average.

The impact of these most recent infections on communities is yet to be seen, however, latest numbers show hospital admissions are continuing to fall across our three main hospitals, while Suffolk was rated number one in England for administering vaccinations to over-16s this week.

The full list of postcode areas with a seven-day rate of zero (less than three cases) per 100,000 people can be found in the table below.

