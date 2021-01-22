News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Coronavirus R rate now below 1.0 in East of England as infections fall

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:05 PM January 22, 2021
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The coronavirus R rate has fallen in the East of England, government data has revealed - Credit: Archant

The coronavirus R rate in the East of England has fallen below 1.0 and is now lower than the national average, government data has revealed.

Latest data from NHS England has shown that the region's rate is between 0.6 and 0.9, slightly lower than the average for England between 0.8 and 1.0.

This means that, on average, every 10 people with Covid-19 in the East will go on to infect between six and nine others.

The growth rate is now between -8% and -2% in the region, meaning the number of new infections is decreasing every day.

The government has repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping the R number below 1.0, which would mean the number of new infections is falling.

Previous figures had the East of England's R rate between 1.0 and 1.3.


