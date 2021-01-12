Coronavirus: What is the R rate in East Anglia?

Published: 11:30 AM January 12, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM January 12, 2021

The East of England's coronavirus R rate has fallen below the national average

The East of England's coronavirus R rate has fallen below the national average - but infections are continuing to rise, government data has revealed.

Latest data has shown that the region's rate is between 1.1 and 1.3, slightly lower than the average for England between 1.1 and 1.4.

This means that, on average, every 10 people with Covid-19 in the East will go on to infect between another 11 and 13 others.

The government has repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping the R number as low as possible in the fight against the pandemic.

The R rate has fallen since last month, but infections have continued to rise

The latest figures also revealed the growth rate remains high in the East, meaning Covid-19 infections are increasing between 1% and 6% every day.

Last month, it was revealed that the R number for the East of England had soared to become the highest in the country, with a rate of between 1.2 and 1.4.

Coronavirus infection rates have continued to rise across Suffolk, with 3,918 new cases identified in the week up to January 7.

The rolling infection rate, or the number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, in Ipswich was reported at 709.2 - an increase from 538.3 the week before.

This was closely followed by Babergh, which has recorded an infection rate of 610.6 cases per 100,000 people in the same timeframe.

Elsewhere, the rate in West Suffolk was 458.0, East Suffolk's was 453.8 and Mid Suffolk's was the lowest in the county at 416.8.

Over the border in north Essex, however, infection rates remain much higher.

Tendring has reported the fifth biggest week-on-week rise in rates, with 1201.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to January 7 - an increase from 764.9 the week before.

Braintree's infection rate has fallen slightly to 979.0, while Colchester recorded a slight increase to 866.4.

Fourteen more vaccination centres went live across Suffolk and north Essex on Monday, with patients expected to be invited in later in the week to receive their first dose of the jab.

More vaccination centres have gone live across Suffolk and north Essex

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said he wants everyone in the highest priority brackets - including care home residents and staff, over-80s and frontline health and social care workers - to receive the vaccine by mid-February.