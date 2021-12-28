Where you can get a walk-in Covid vaccine in Suffolk before the new year

Walk-in Covid vaccines are available across Suffolk before the new year - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

People in Suffolk are being urged to get their coronavirus booster vaccine — here's where you can get a walk-in jab in the county before the new year.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid has seen the vaccine rollout ramped up, with experts recommending two doses are not enough to protect against the new strain.

The government has brought forward the target of offering a Covid booster jab to every adult by the end of December.

Where can I get a walk-in vaccine in Suffolk?