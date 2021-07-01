Mapped: How many people in Suffolk have had both Covid jabs

Published: 7:00 PM July 1, 2021

Suffolk has seen a few teething issues during the coronavirus vaccine rollout, but the system remains on track - Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Almost two-thirds of people in Suffolk and north Essex have now had both doses of the Covid vaccine, figures have shown.

Data released by NHS England revealed the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS), which is overseeing the rollout, had fully vaccinated 65.4% of those aged 16 and over.

That vaccination rate was only bettered in the East of England by the Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership at 67.2%, according to data up to June 27.

Jabs are now available to everyone aged 18 and over and just over a fifth - 21.9% - of people aged 18 to 29 in the region have had both doses.

Just 0.6% of children under 18 who are clinically extremely vulnerable or a healthcare worker have been fully vaccinated in Suffolk and north Essex.

The Suffolk and North East Essex ICS ranked ninth in the nationwide table for administering both jabs, with Devon topping the list at 69.8% of everyone aged 16 and over.

Mid Suffolk was the district in Suffolk and north Essex that has fully vaccinated the highest percentage of people at 85.3%, closely followed by East Suffolk's rate of 84.5%.

A total of 71.2% of people in Ipswich have had both doses, with the figure for Colchester at 73.5%.

Felixstowe East was the neighbourhood with the highest vaccination rate after it was revealed 90.3% of those aged 16 and over had had both jabs.

Across the whole of England, more than 65million vaccine doses have now be administered.

The Suffolk and North East Essex ICS has urged eligible people to book their appointments for the jab as more walk-in clinics are set up across the region.

A spokesman said: "To make it as easy as possible for everyone aged 18-plus to get vaccinated, we are running a number of walk-in clinics where you can turn up with no need for an appointment.

"At these clinics experts are on hand to discuss any queries people might have, so even if you have concerns about getting vaccinated we encourage you to go along.

"We’ll happily answer questions and people can be assured they are accessing trusted and accurate information."