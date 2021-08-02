Where you can get a walk-in Covid jab this week in Suffolk

Published: 4:59 PM August 2, 2021

Walk-in Covid vaccines are available across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Covid vaccines are now available for all adults - here are the centres where you can walk in and get your jab in Suffolk this week.

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, which is overseeing the vaccine rollout in the region, has set up extra walk-in clinics to encourage people to take the jab.

Children aged between 12 and 17 with certain underlying health conditions are now eligible for the vaccine, as is anyone within three months of their 18th birthday.

The walk-in centres are offering vaccines from a range of manufacturers, but AstraZeneca doses are not available to those under the age of 40.

No bookings are required at any of the centres.

You may also want to watch:

Pfizer:





North Street Pharmacy, Sudbury - August 2-5, and August 7, 9am-5pm

Long Melford Pharmacy - August 5- 6, 9am-5pm

Chevington Close, Bury St Edmunds - August 5-7, 9am-6pm and August 11-13, 9am-6pm

Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich - August 6-8, 9am-6pm and August 14-15, 9am-6pm

Salvation Army Hall, Stowmarket - August 4-6, 9am-6pm and August 13, 9am-6pm

AstraZeneca:

Long Melford Pharmacy - August 5-6, 9am-5pm

Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich - August 2-3, 9am-1pm

Unity Trust offices, Haverhill - August 4-7, 9am-1pm and August 15, 9am-1pm

Moderna: