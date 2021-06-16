News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Pub near Stowmarket closes temporarily due to Covid-19 case

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:58 PM June 16, 2021   
The Crown pub in Stowupland

The Crown pub in Stowupland - Credit: Archant

A popular pub near Stowmarket has closed temporarily as a precaution, due to a Covid-19 case which was not contracted in the pub.

Mary Bruce, PA to The Crown in Stowupland, said: “Once notified of an isolated case of Covid contracted outside of The Crown, we, as an extremely diligent establishment, have taken the most responsible decision to close The Crown until June 24.

"We want to absolutely ensure the safety and well being of all our staff and customers and do our bit to stop the spread of Covid-19."

On its Facebook page, the pub sent a message to customers, saying: "We are ever so sorry that we cannot see you, but we want to look after you and our staff as much as possible."


Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge

Housing

Quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views on market for £500k

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town youngster in Norwich City's sights

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Experts say the phenomenon is due to an explosion in the population of Spindle ermine moths

'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon