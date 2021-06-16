Published: 2:58 PM June 16, 2021

A popular pub near Stowmarket has closed temporarily as a precaution, due to a Covid-19 case which was not contracted in the pub.

Mary Bruce, PA to The Crown in Stowupland, said: “Once notified of an isolated case of Covid contracted outside of The Crown, we, as an extremely diligent establishment, have taken the most responsible decision to close The Crown until June 24.

"We want to absolutely ensure the safety and well being of all our staff and customers and do our bit to stop the spread of Covid-19."

On its Facebook page, the pub sent a message to customers, saying: "We are ever so sorry that we cannot see you, but we want to look after you and our staff as much as possible."



