Geoff Edwards and Elena Bratu of Care UK receiving Davers Court's Care Home of the Year award at the National Care Awards - Credit: Care UK

A care home in Bury St Edmunds has scooped a top national award, being named as the Care Home of the Year.

Care UK’s Davers Court, in Shakers Lane, received the National Care Award for the outstanding level of care its team provides.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager, said: “We are over the moon to have won a National Care Home award, not least for Care Home of the Year.

“Providing an outstanding level of care here is the norm, and team members treat each person in their care as though they are members of their own family.

"Whether it’s doing yoga, adapting meals to people’s tastes, or supporting residents to stay with family for Christmas, the team really do go above and beyond.

“We would not have won this award without their hard work and dedication, and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to each and every person for all that they do to make Davers Court a wonderful place to call home.”

Sophie Evans, Hannah Nurse, Sharlene Van Tonder, Lottie Linton and Sally Shadbolt of Davers Court care home in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Care UK

The home had been shortlisted earlier this year in the "best individual care home or care community" category.

Judges commended Davers Court for its commitment to resident wellbeing throughout the pandemic, and staff's dedication to ensuring that residents remained well-connected with their loved ones.

The home holds regular virtual activities with local schoolchildren, and entertainment in the home’s garden.

The judges also heard how one resident has discovered a love of online shopping, with a team member supporting her to purchase and receive her parcels securely.

Residents at the home are also empowered to make suggestions and requests, and suggested the introduction of trays attached to walking frames so they could safely carry hot drinks.

A dementia champion has trained all colleagues at the home – and some relatives – to understand what it may be like to live with dementia.

One relative said: “The facilities are excellent, and the home was always looking for ways to improve and introduce new initiatives, ranging from a 'shop' the residents could visit, to animals being brought in to add extra interest to the day.

"Being a number of hours away, the communication and engagement was first class and I always felt informed. I cannot praise the entire team enough."



