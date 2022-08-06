Family's appeal after factory worker's asbestos-related death

The widow and son of former Gordon Meikle (far left) who died from asbestos-related cancer are building a case against his former employer. - Credit: Supplied by family

The widow and son of a former Lowestoft factory worker are seeking ex-colleagues to help shed light on how he may have developed an asbestos-related disease.

Father-of-two Gordon Meikle died on February 7, 2020, ten days shy of his 75th birthday.

The cause of death was mesothelioma, a cancer in the lining of the lung caused by exposure to asbestos dust and fibres.

He died just a few months after he first developed symptoms, which included a chesty cough and breathlessness.

Mr Meikle worked in a timber processing factory in Lowestoft from 1984 until 2006.

The factory was owned by Boulton and Paul Limited, who produced doors, fitted kitchens, window frames, staircases and more.

The company was purchased by JELD-WEN in 1999 and the factory was shut down in December 2009.

Mr Meikle's 54-year-old son, Glen, and wife of 53 years Patricia are building a case against his former employer, claiming asbestos was present in the warehouse while he was working there.

Glen Meikle, said: "My dad had always worked hard and worked for Boulton and Paul Limited for more than two decades.

"My father was my mum's main carer. The main purpose of us bringing a claim for compensation is so that, in his absence, my mother has the financial means to be able to support herself.

He added: "My dad is incredibly missed by all our family. We know this won't bring him back but highlighting the dangers of historic asbestos exposure and ensuring my mum is looked after is the first step in honouring his memory."

The family is urging Gordon's former colleagues or anyone with information about the working conditions at Boulton and Paul Limited to come forward to assist in the investigation of the case.

A spokesman for JELD-WEN said: “We do not comment on ongoing or pending claims, or on employee health issues.

"We remain willing to address this matter directly with Mr. Meikle’s family should they wish to contact us.”

Those with information on the working conditions at Boulton and Paul Limited's former factory in Lowestoft can contact the consumer legal services company investigating the case via the following email address: ellie.andrews@slatergordon.uk.