Doctor accused of forging patient's signature to get a prescription

Published: 6:18 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 7:39 PM August 20, 2021

A psychiatrist allegedly forged a patient’s signature and used it to obtain a prescription for “personal and financial use”, a misconduct report has said.

Dr Okon Umoh is also accused of applying to register a company and listing the patient as a secretary without her consent.

An eight-day misconduct hearing has been scheduled with the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) on September 1.

According to the MPTS report, Dr Umoh’s area of practice is Chelmsford.

The allegation on the MPTS website reads: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on April 29 2019, Dr Umoh wrote a prescription in Miss A’s name and falsified her signature on an NHS prescription pad, subsequently obtaining the prescription for personal use and financial advantage. It is alleged that his actions in this regard were dishonest.

“It is further alleged that on or around November 14 2016 Dr Umoh filed an application to register a company and dishonestly listed Miss A as the Company Secretary without her consent.”

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust declined to comment.

All decisions are published online within 28 days of the conclusion of the hearing.