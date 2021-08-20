News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Doctor accused of forging patient's signature to get a prescription

Logo Icon

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:18 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 7:39 PM August 20, 2021
GPs in Suffolk have reduced the amount spent on prescriptions by nearly �2m, compared to the previou

Dr Okon Umohis accused of forging a patient's signature - Credit: PA

A psychiatrist allegedly forged a patient’s signature and used it to obtain a prescription for “personal and financial use”, a misconduct report has said.

Dr Okon Umoh is also accused of applying to register a company and listing the patient as a secretary without her consent.

An eight-day misconduct hearing has been scheduled with the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) on September 1.

According to the MPTS report, Dr Umoh’s area of practice is Chelmsford.

The allegation on the MPTS website reads: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on April 29 2019, Dr Umoh wrote a prescription in Miss A’s name and falsified her signature on an NHS prescription pad, subsequently obtaining the prescription for personal use and financial advantage. It is alleged that his actions in this regard were dishonest.

“It is further alleged that on or around November 14 2016 Dr Umoh filed an application to register a company and dishonestly listed Miss A as the Company Secretary without her consent.”

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust declined to comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies after being hit by train
  2. 2 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
  3. 3 Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex
  1. 4 Go-ahead given for 81 new homes in Mid Suffolk village
  2. 5 Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car on A1017
  3. 6 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
  4. 7 Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate among UK's most-viewed celebrity homes
  5. 8 Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car
  6. 9 Crashes at 'blackspot' A12 junction shows 'something needs to be done'
  7. 10 Cook discusses Scott Fraser's role in side ahead of MK Dons reunion

All decisions are published online within 28 days of the conclusion of the hearing.

Chelmsford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town

'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon