Here's the schedule for our free event offering mental health and wellbeing tips

Published: 7:23 PM May 5, 2021

Jo Flack, of The ACE Project, will be one of the speakers at the event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The EADT and Ipswich Star are hosting a day of online debates, interviews and workshops next week offering people useful tips to boost their mental health and wellbeing - and today we can reveal the full schedule.

It happens on Wednesday, May 12, with a series of scheduled discussions and activities that people can drop in and out of.

It coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, and we'll be bringing together local experts in the field to offer insight and advice.

Dr Beth Mosley from Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust will be one of the panellists - Credit: NSFT

We are hosting the Welcome Back to Wellbeing event in association with Suffolk County Council, sponsored by Beckett Investment Management Group, and supported by Suffolk Mind.

Post-lockdown anxiety, support for young people, and the importance of exercise in maintaining good mental health will be among the topics covered. The programme will also look at what we can learn from the last 12 months.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star will hold the event on May 12 - Credit: Archant

Brad Jones, EADT and Ipswich Star editor, said: "We're really delighted to be announcing the schedule - it is varied, has many local specialists in the field, and speakers who can offer real insight. I think there will be something relevant to everyone."

People can book a free ticket to the event by visiting this website.

Welcome Back to Wellbeing schedule, Wednesday May 12:





8.25am: Welcome - Brad Jones, EADT and Ipswich Star Editor

8.30am: Early morning exercise with One Life Suffolk - Connor Hale, Tyler Beales, One Life Suffolk

9am-9.45am: Supporting good mental health in Suffolk. What can we learn from the last 12 months?

With panellists Jayne Stevens, CEO of Suffolk User Forum; Dan Dalton, from Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust; Dr Rosalind Tandy, GP, Mental Health Clinical Lead, West Suffolk CCG; Barbara Gale, CEO, St Nicholas Hospice; Phanuel Mutumburi, business and operations direction for Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Phanuel Mutumburi, of the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality, will be among the panellists - Credit: ISCRE

10am-10.30am: Mental Health and Me - Jo Flack, The ACE Project

10.45am-11.15am: Mental Health and Me - Daniel Somers, MANUP?

Midday-12.30pm: Midday Mindful Breathing and Relaxation with Suffolk Mind - Jon Neal, Ezra Hewing, Suffolk Mind

Ezra Hewing from Suffolk MIND - Credit: Gregg Brown

12.45pm-1.15pm: Why volunteering is great for mental health - Alison Watson, HomeStart in Suffolk

1.30pm-1.45pm: Play-based activity for parents - Alison Watson, HomeStart in Suffolk

1.45pm-2.15pm: Post lockdown - how do we cope with anxiety? - Jon Neal, Suffolk Mind

Jon Neal, Chief Executive of Suffolk Mind - Credit: Archant

2.30pm-3.15pm: Mental health in the workplace - Panellists Ian White, Beckett Investment Management Group; Alex Ball, Stow Health Care (Suffolk Business Awards Employer of the Year winner); Chris Pyburn, public health manager, Suffolk County Council; Clare Arnold, employment adviser, NSFT

3.30pm-3.45pm: Desk exercise activity session - Cheryl Wiseman and Connor Hale, One Life Suffolk

3.45pm-4.15pm: How sleep affects mental health, with Mark Thompson

4.15pm-4.30pm: Sammy the Seasquirt - Family movement session - Louise Harris, Jon Neal, Suffolk Mind

4.30pm-5.15pm: Young people's mental health - Hosted by Everett O'Donoghue, young people's mental health champion; Anne Humphrys, Suffolk Parent Carer Network; Sarah Clark, Kooth; Nancy Merfield, 4YP; Dr Beth Mosley, NSFT



Dr Barbara Gale, chief executive of St Nicholas Hospice Care - Credit: St Nicholas Hospice



