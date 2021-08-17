Air ambulance has busiest month in four years as holidaymakers stay at home
- Credit: Chris Taylor
The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has revealed July was the service's busiest month in four years after it was called to a number of incidents across Suffolk.
The charity, which also serves Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, was dispatched 266 times last month - 38 times more than in June.
In July, the EAAA was called to a cardiac arrest in Ipswich, a fall in Stowmarket and a road collision in Southwold, among other incidents.
Matthew Jones, chief executive of EAAA, was not surprised by the news as people have flocked to the East Anglian coast for staycations amid Covid travel rules.
He said: "It’s not surprising that our teams have been particularly busy in July with the number of people staying in the UK this summer, and choosing to holiday in this part of the world, much higher than normal.
You may also want to watch:
"We’re only a few weeks into August and already it’s feeling like a very busy August, too.
"On June 30 we also started flying throughout the night for the first time, making our operation 24/7 by air and by road.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
- 2 Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate
- 3 Town close in on signing of Tom Carroll
- 4 Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case
- 5 Man dies in unexplained incident
- 6 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
- 7 'It’s nice to feel wanted' - Town make Carroll signing number 16
- 8 Former Town prospect Knight makes loan move from Manchester City to League One side
- 9 Ageing NHS hospital 'must be open with public' over potential risk of roof collapse
- 10 Town new boy Edwards to collaborate with Sheeran?
"This is certainly adding to the number of missions we can now attend overnight and is part of the reason for the increase we’re seeing here.
"We need to raise £15million a year to deliver and develop our life-saving service and 266 taskings in July provides a stark reminder of why we do what we do - to be there for those people in the most life-changing or life-threatening circumstances.
"It’s only thanks to the generosity of people throughout the region that we’re able to take enhanced critical care to the scene of accidents and emergencies to help save lives and we’re incredibly thankful for every donation we receive."