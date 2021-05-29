News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Air quality improves in east Suffolk - pollution action zones set to be removed

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM May 29, 2021   
Combustion fumes coming out of car exhaust pipe

Council officials say air pollution has improved in east Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Air quality has improved in east Suffolk - and two traffic hotspots are set to have their action status removed.

Environmental health chiefs designated roads in Woodbridge and Stratford St Andrew as Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) because of pollution but say both are likely to be revoked very soon.

Stratford St Andrew was declared an AQMA in 2014 due to high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide in Long Row.

In the past two years lower speed limits have been imposed on the A12 for traffic entering the village and the air has been monitored via diffusion tubes which are changed every month.

East Suffolk Council says the site is "showing reductions to sub‐threshold levels of NOx (oxides of nitrogen), we think, over and above the simple effect of Covid lockdowns". 

You may also want to watch:

Action has also been taken at the Thoroughfare/Melton Hill traffic light junction in Woodbridge and the area has been monitored since an AQMA was imposed in 2006. Levels of NOx are now low enough for the AQMA to possibly be removed this year.

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Cabinet member for the environment James Mallinder said: "East Suffolk is a mainly rural district with pockets of concentrated urban centres.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
  2. 2 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  3. 3 Bookings now open for magical tipsy underground tea 
  1. 4 Campaigners oppose demolition of former Ipswich Co-op department store
  2. 5 65,000 more Suffolk homes to get Ultrafast broadband
  3. 6 £1.6m property with Tudor cottage and pool house for sale
  4. 7 See inside the 'rare' medieval hotel after its £10m revamp
  5. 8 Work under way on 70 new homes in village
  6. 9 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
  7. 10 'My job is to get us fit and robust' - Costin excited to join Town

"Both urban and rural provide different challenges. Weaknesses in planning and highway considerations can fail to predict road pollution, causing a detrimental effect to our residents.

"East Suffolk believes clean air should be a fundamental right to all residents and through threading air quality considerations through policy implementation and development we believe we can maintain the quality of air and make improvements where necessary."

The council says it is important to reduce, where possible, public exposure to certain pollutants, even where levels are below the air quality objectives. This is especially important for fine particulate matter, where there are currently no known safe levels for exposure.

It says it takes air quality seriously and is "fortunate in that the air quality in our district generally exceeds the expectations set out by the Government", but the situation is continually monitored with action put in place to make further improvements wherever possible.

Air quality
Environment News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunderland's Charlie Wyke with the match ball after the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of L

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Rangers' Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Scottish P

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it wa

Investigations

Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus