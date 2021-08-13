Covid rate in east Suffolk drops after post-Latitude spike

Video

Published: 1:50 PM August 13, 2021

Covid rates have fallen since peaking after Latitude Festival at Henham Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Covid rate in east Suffolk has fallen after spiking around ten days on from Latitude Festival, which was held near Southwold.

Around 40,000 festival-goers descended on Henham Park last month as Latitude was hosted for the first time since 2019 due to Covid.

In the week up to August 1, the seven-day Covid infection rate for the East Suffolk district peaked at 240.9 cases per 100,000 people - an increase from 182.4 the week before.

Businesses in Southwold said they had been hit by staff shortages after the festival as workers either contracted Covid or were forced into self-isolation.

But infection rates have now begun to fall again in the district - with the figure at 182.4 for the week up to August 8.

West Suffolk now has the county's highest infection rate at 222.8 in the same timeframe, with Ipswich the second-highest at 193.6.