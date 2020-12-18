Key worker priority Covid testing sites to be established in east and west Suffolk

Published: 4:55 PM December 18, 2020

Expanded priority testing of key workers introduced in Ipswich is to be rolled out in the east and west of the county.

In October, Public Health Suffolk confirmed the government had uplifted capacity at the Copdock testing centre to test more key workers.

That featured a new priority testing service being formed, and will now be expanded to sites in east and west Suffolk to help key workers in the districts.

Richard Cracknell from Suffolk County Council said: "The team are expanding our offer of our local priority testing service, offering testing site locations in both the east and the west of the county, which will be in addition to the site location in Copdock in Ipswich.

"This will enable easier access for those living outside of the town and strengthen our response to outbreaks and complex situations which may require further testing."

The locations of those sites have not yet been confirmed.

According to Public Health Suffolk, the tests are collected at the regional testing site and processed through the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust lab, with most results returned in 24 hours.