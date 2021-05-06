'Work has already begun' - ambulance service appoints new boss

Published: 10:25 AM May 6, 2021

Tom Abell (inset) has been appointed chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service - Credit: Brittany Woodman/EEAST

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) has appointed Tom Abell as its new permanent chief executive following the departure of Dorothy Hosein.

Mr Abell, currently deputy chief executive at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, will formally take up the role in the autumn.

Ms Hosein, who took over leadership of the service in 2018, told staff of her plans to step down in January after a "severe bout" of Covid.

EEAST was rocked after a highly-critical Care Quality Commission inspection report was published last September, in which the watchdog uncovered allegations of bullying and sexual harassment.

Dorothy Hosein stepped down as chief executive after battling coronavirus - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A total of 13 employees were referred to the police for their behaviour.

Dr Tom Davis was placed in temporary charge of EEAST last September after Ms Hosein went on sick leave.

Dr Davis will return to his role of deputy chief executive and medical director upon Mr Abell's arrival later this year.

In a message to EEAST’s staff, Mr Abell said: "I’m delighted to have been appointed as chief executive.

You may also want to watch:

"Having grown up in Norfolk and spent the vast majority of my career working across the East of England, I know the difference our staff make to the people we serve.

"I also know that, despite the professional and personal challenges we have all faced during the pandemic, EEAST has performed incredibly well operationally.

"Many staff have spoken up recently about how the culture needs to change. Work has already begun to create positive change at EEAST and as chief executive, a key part of my role will be to support and equip staff to drive the improvements we want to see.

"These changes are ultimately the best way to make sure we provide excellent care to everyone in the East of England for the long-term."

EEAST’s chair Nicola Scrivings added: "Tom brings significant experience in the NHS and, just as importantly, has been a key part in building a positive culture for staff.

"These qualities will be central to building and leading a stable and successful executive team to continue to improve our culture for our valued staff, and maintain high-quality services for our patients."