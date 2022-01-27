News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich and Colchester hospitals to relax maternity visitor restrictions

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:44 PM January 27, 2022
Updated: 2:17 PM January 27, 2022
Ipswich hospital's maternity block which was built to echo one founded in Norwich Picture: John Nor

The maternity block at Ipswich hospital - Credit: JOHN NORMAN

Hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) will be relaxing restrictions in their maternity units from Monday. 

From Monday, January 31, two birthing partners may accompany someone in labour at Colchester, Ipswich, and Clacton hospitals. 

Visiting hours have also been extended to last from 8am-8pm, although visitors should still be a birthing partner. 

Previously, visits to the maternity wards at ESNFT  had been restricted to a single named visitor due to high rates of Covid-19 in the community and among pregnant people. Hours had also been restricted to 10:30am-6am. 

In addition, people in labour admitted to the hospital were only allowed to be accompanied by a single birthing partner. 

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 still cannot have visitors outside of labour. 

Giles Thorpe, chief nurse and director of infection prevention at ESNEFT, said: "We are happy to be in a position where we are able to reinstate two birthing partners attending our maternity units and extending visiting hours on our antenatal and postnatal wards.

“Restricting visiting in maternity is not a decision we take lightly. We appreciate the impact any decision to tighten restrictions has on our expectant parents and their families but, as always, our number one priority is to keep everyone safe in our hospitals.

“We will continue to keep all our arrangements in maternity services under regular review so we can continue to provide high quality, safe care to pregnant people and their babies.

“Although we are taking a positive step forward, I’d like to reiterate the importance of Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy and urge anyone who is expecting a baby, or planning to have a baby, to take up the offer of a vaccine. It is safe and can prevent you from becoming seriously unwell and needing hospital treatment for the virus during pregnancy.”

All visitors are being asked to take a rapid Covid-19 test, wear a face covering and maintain a two-metre distance from hospital staff. 

It is understood that West Suffolk Hospital will not be changing visiting restrictions at its maternity unit.

West Suffolk Hospital
Ipswich Hospital
East Suffolk News
Ipswich News
Essex

